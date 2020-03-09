Episode 6 of ‘Between the Races’ takes us down to eternal summer in Cape Town, South Africa to visit young, up and coming racer/freerider Theo Erlangsen. Having cut his teeth racing at his home trails, the SA champion has one season of select world cups under his belt and after bagging some promising results, he is primed for a great 2020. Between the races, he loves riding in Fest series events, launching 100 foot jumps, trail rides with mates, surfing, cliff jumping and generally trying keep life fun. Find out more about the young Saffa here.

Between the Races is an 8-part series premiering on Monster Energy YouTube and followed by a longer movie to be released just before the start of the 2020 DH World Cup season. We step outside of the pits and into the living rooms, home tracks and private lives of the professional racers to understand what it takes to make it on the World Cup. In a sport where time is everything, we slow it down to understand what makes these racers tick.

Episode 7 will feature UK’s own Brendog, the long-term racer and star of ‘Deathgrip’ and ‘A Dog’s Life.’

