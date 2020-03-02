Video: Between The Races, Ep. 4 – Luca Shaw

Episode 5 takes us to a small town called Pisgah Forest in the USA to visit the smoothest operator, Luca Shaw. Launched straight out of the junior ranks and already posting podiums in the elite class, he has been one to watch for a while now. A strong 2018 showed the needed pace but was frustratingly followed by a tricky 2019. Will 2020 see him back on form and fighting for podiums? Let’s find out…

Between the Races is an 8-part series premiering on Monster Energy YouTube and followed by a longer movie to be released just before the start of the 2020 DH World Cup season. Episode 6 will feature South African Theo Erlangsen, the fast and loose free racer that’s mixing things up…

Previous Episodes;

Episode 1: Australia with Connor FearonOpens in a new Window.Opens in a new Window.

Episode 2: Redcar with Danny HartOpens in a new Window.

Episode 3: Vancouver Island with Mark Wallace

Episode 4: Adelaide with Troy Brosnan