Video: Between the Races, Ep. 2 – Danny Hart

Join Monster Energy as they delve into the lives of the fastest DH racers on the planet. Over an 8-part series, Monster follows their elite athletes to their hometowns and find out what goes on outside of the race tape. From Australia to North America and Europe, they travel the globe to get behind-the-scenes, unfiltered access to the greatest in the game.

Step outside of the pits and into the living rooms, home tracks and private lives of the professional racers to understand what it takes to make it on the World Cup. In a sport where time is everything, slow it down to understand what makes these racers tick.

Episode 2 features ‘Redcar Rocket’ Danny Hart, the long-time World Cup racer has been pedalling hard since taking podiums in Juniors and is a regular Top 3 finisher overall. 2019 was a dominant year for the quietly-spoken Englishman and he’s been training hard in the off-season to come back stronger than ever. Notoriously known for one of the most famous runs in history at the Champery World Champs in 2011, where he took the win with a clear 11-second lead, he’s been making history ever since with his impressive riding. Find out what keeps this DH legend at the top of his game in Between the Races.

