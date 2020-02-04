Monster Energy presents Between the Races, Episode 1 – At Home With Connor Fearon.

“Join Monster Energy as we delve into the lives of the fastest DH racers on the planet. Over a 9-part series, we follow our elite athletes to their hometowns and find out what goes on outside of the race tape. From Australia to North America and Europe, we travelled the globe to get behind-the-scenes, unfiltered access to the greatest in the game.

We step outside of the pits and into the living rooms, home tracks and private lives of the professional racers to understand what it takes to make it on the World Cup. In a sport where time is everything, we slow it down to understand what makes these racers tick.

Episode 1 features Aussie madman Connor Fearon: the loosest man in DH. Always going flat out on flat pedals, the seasoned World Cup athlete is always one of the most exciting guys to watch race. The softly spoken professional lets his riding do the talking and continues to take podiums and top 10 finishes after nearly a decade of racing.

Take a peek behind the closed doors of the notoriously private rider and witness his never-seen-before home tracks that make him so damn fast.

Between the Races is a 9-part series premiering on Monster Energy YouTube and followed by a longer movie to be released just before the start of the 2020 DH World Cup season.” –Monster Energy