Video: BC Backwoods with Reilly Horan

‘’It seems like every town in BC has some secretly amazing cycling talent lurking in it. Reilly has been quietly killing it for the past few seasons, first in Kamloops and now in Vernon, BC. I found out about him from his part in Andrew Young’s movie ‘’Keep It Real,’’ his riding really blew me away and I’ve wanted to work with him for ages. Reilly is quiet and focussed, with a massive bag of tricks and great style. It was crazy to see what he could do for this video on a 135mm trail bike. He put a ton of work into building a bunch of stunts for the video but unfortunately we weren’t able to shoot them all before the snow arrived. Hopefully, we can film those for our next video…’ – Scott Secco

Photo Credit: Scott Secco “A few booters, loamy singletrack, and a bit of “Stunting” for good measure and there you have it… Riding Bikes in a Nutshell. Naturally, Secco crushed it behind the lens, and I was just stoked we were able to put something together that showcased different riding styles, trails, and not mention the versatility of the bike.” – Reilly Horan