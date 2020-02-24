Video: B Side Of “My War” With Paul Couderc
Five days, 35 crashes, one world's-first trick
“Two months after the release of ‘My War’, we now get the chance to see the 35 previous attempts that Paul Couderc had before stomping this trick that no other rider had stomped before him!
Rider: Paul COUDERC
Film & Edit: Léon PERRIN
Sound Edit: Léo LUNEL”
— Commencal Bikes
