Video: B Side Of “My War” With Paul Couderc

Five days, 35 crashes, one world's-first trick

February 24, 2020 By

“Two months after the release of ‘My War’, we now get the chance to see the 35 previous attempts that Paul Couderc had before stomping this trick that no other rider had stomped before him!

Rider: Paul COUDERC

Film & Edit: Léon PERRIN

Sound Edit: Léo LUNEL”

— Commencal Bikes

