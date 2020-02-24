Video: B Side Of “My War” With Paul Couderc

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

“Two months after the release of ‘My War’ , we now get the chance to see the 35 previous attempts that Paul Couderc had before stomping this trick that no other rider had stomped before him!

