Video: B.C. Virgin with Amaury Pierron

Having never made it further west than Quebec, FiveTen thought it would be wise to cure this injustice by treating B.C. virgin Amaury Pierron, fresh off his 2nd place finish in the World Cup overall, to a trip to the promised land.

Feeling ‘fresh’ after a week in Whistler with his crew, Steel City Media, Clay Porter and co dragged him out of Garf’s one morning and into the truck. Destination: Retallack.

A nine hour journey littered with MTB history and ever changing scenery blew his mind (and nearly his ankle whilst messing around on the ferry), before arriving at the infamous lodge, nestled deep in the heart of the Kootenays.

“I love it here, I might just stay” – Amaury Pierron, 2019.