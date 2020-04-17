Video: Autumn Vibes With Kelan Grant & Christo Gallagher
A glorious minute.
“Celebrating the Mega 290c. A look back at an awesome November day in Peebles, Scotland with Christo Gallagher & Kelan Grant. Just out shredding amazing trails, these days will come again. But for now please, Stay Home, Stay Safe.” – Nukeproof Bikes
Edit by Laurence Crossman-Emms
