Video: Autumn Vibes With Kelan Grant & Christo Gallagher

A glorious minute.

April 17, 2020 By

“Celebrating the Mega 290c. A look back at an awesome November day in Peebles, Scotland with Christo Gallagher & Kelan Grant. Just out shredding amazing trails, these days will come again. But for now please, Stay Home, Stay Safe.” – Nukeproof Bikes

Edit by Laurence Crossman-Emms

