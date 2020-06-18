Spend a few days at home with Connor Fearon in Adelaide, Australia. Just because the world has been locked down during Covid-19 doesn’t mean the prep work for race season goes on hold. With the hopes of a 2020 race season still simmering in the distance, Connor Fearon has been busy riding, training, and riding some more. Hardtail, enduro, dirt jump, moto, DH—you name it, he’s been on it. While Connor may not have set foot in a start gate, it’s easy to see that he’s been out slaying it on all the wheels. Spoiler alert: the Shonky scrub is mind-blowing. 

Photo Credit: Ryan Finlay
Hardtails breed skills. See?

Photo Credit: Ryan Finlay
Fearon’s red rocket.

Photo Credit: Ryan Finlay
Connor knows how to turn, on land or in the air.

Photos by Ryan Finlay

