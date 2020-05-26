peter kaiser
Photo Credit: Peter Kaiser / Jonny Kielhorn

‘Aotearoa’ – A short around a roadtrip through New Zealand, starring Peter Kaiser.

editing: Peter Kaiser

filming: Jonny Kielhorn / Peter Kaiser / Heath Patterson

aerial: Nick Hyne

photography: Peter Kaiser / Jonny Kielhorn

music: Machete – Chubby

Polaris – SVVN

Concrete Gold – WuLyf

