Adam Craig rides remote Oregon trails, but Adam Craig also clears, buffs, drains, sweats for and loves backcountry Oregon trails so that others can as well.
“Giant ambassador Adam Craig has traveled the world to race and ride his mountain bike, but some of his favorite trails are right in his backyard. These days he spends much of his time building and maintaining trails in Oregon with the U.S. Forest Service and Trans Cascadia. It’s hard work, but Adam will tell you there’s no greater reward than sampling the goods—especially when he gets to do it on his new Trance X Advanced Pro 29. With a full-composite frame, updated longer-travel Maestro suspension system, and a new flip chip feature that lets you adjust frame geometry to match the terrain, it’s the perfect choice for big days in the backcountry.” – Giant Bicycles
Read Ryan Palmer’s first impressions of the Trance X 29 HERE.
