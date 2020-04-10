Video: Adam Brayton Destroying Turns in ‘Tea & Biscuits’
Kestrel, incoming.
Attention corners — Brayton incoming. Hope Tech’s Adam Brayton showing turns who’s boss for the lens of Tommy C in Tea & Biscuits, A Very British Mountain Bike Film.
What the full movie HERE.
