“For me and my friends, this is just another weekend doing our thing. If everything goes to plan, this is exactly what is expected; Lots of bikes, shit-talking, loud music, and a few drinks. No surprises. Well, maybe a few. Only good memories made with good people doing what we love. For us, this is just a typical weekend.” – Drew Boxold
Featuring:
Jason Schroeder
Jon Simek
Tanner Stephens
Blake Motley
Andre Pepin
Jake Payne
Video by Drew Boxold
Music by Cotton Jones, The Spits, and Together Pangea
