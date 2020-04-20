“For me and my friends, this is just another weekend doing our thing.  If everything goes to plan, this is exactly what is expected; Lots of bikes, shit-talking, loud music, and a few drinks.  No surprises. Well, maybe a few. Only good memories made with good people doing what we love. For us, this is just a typical weekend.” – Drew Boxold

Featuring:
Jason Schroeder
Jon Simek
Tanner Stephens
Blake Motley
Andre Pepin
Jake Payne

Video by Drew Boxold
Music by Cotton Jones, The Spits, and Together Pangea

