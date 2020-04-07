The goals for just about every competitive mountain bike athlete are similar; compete to one’s potential, succeed in competition, and continue to improve. But for coaches like Joel Harwood of Blueprint Athlete Development, what ultimately determines the likelihood of achieving these goals is in the process and this is where he feels every athlete differs.
The process for the 2020 race season started out as planned for the Blueprint team. We connected with them to work on part one of the story during the pre-season team camp. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has stepped in with something to say about how those plans pan out, delaying things as we move along. As a team, however, everyone continues to train, though at a lower output than if we were heading to the races—the timing is perfect to get back to basics. Where the story goes from here remains to be written.
Welcome to Part I of the process: Opportunity.
