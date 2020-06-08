Video: A Racers’ Process – Adversity

“During any race season, there will always be an element of adversity that rolls into a racers’ path. It can crop any number of ways, whether in their training, at an event, or life making either difficult. To perform well, racers benefit from being adaptable in how they deal with the unforeseen circumstances that can and inevitably will come their way.

2020 has seen every racer regardless of how well they prepared during the off-season have to switch things up and deal with a global change thanks to the Covid-19 outbreak. The virus has delayed the season start, which now looks set to begin when most are wrapping up, and forced everyone to adapt.

For the young group of racers in the Blueprint Racing team, this is a big learning process. We take a glimpse into what the team is doing and how they’re turning the pandemic into a positive with Kelowna rider, Emmett Hancock.” – North Shore Billet

Photo Credit: Niall Pinder Photo Credit: Niall Pinder

