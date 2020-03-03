At the end of 2017, rookie Slopestyle MTB rider Emil Johansson was on top of the world. In his first full season, he was crowned FMB World Tour champion as a teenager only for his world to crumble around him with a mystery illness. Out of nowhere, a monumental rise to an unexpected fall. Having eventually been diagnosed with Epstein Barr virus and Hashimoto’s disease, he has battled his way back to the top of the sport and lines up for Crankworx Rotorua this week!
