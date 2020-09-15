Welcome back to Live To Ride, in this episode we conclude our Scotland adventure with Santa Cruz EWS racer Mark Scott. He’s been keeping himself busy riding his new Mega Tower and pushing his physical limits with some huge 8000m days.
Anyone who’s been keeping up to date with the Enduro World Series knows that Mark Scott has been there since the beginning and has only missed one race start. Mark started racing at the age of 11 in the competitive Scottish scene naturally progressing to World Cup level representing the UK as a junior in 2011. The move to Enduro came just two years later when he raced the first ever EWS in Punta Alla.
We first met Mark up the road in Dunkeld, just an hour and a half north to find some different and diverse riding to his local. But in classic Scottish fashion we were greeted with some predictably wet conditions.
“It’s really good for your race craft and learning to adapt at races, pretty grim to ride all the time.” – Mark Scott
Life at home in the Tweed Valley consists of bike riding, and an impressive amount of it, over lockdown Mark found himself spending a lot of time on his gravel bike. He did an array of big rides which was topped off by his K2 day, an epic 8,614m 230km ride.
The Tweed Valley is quickly becoming one of the UK’s number one riding destinations and that is for good reason. With trails on every hill Mark was keen to shoot some of the less frequented trails. One of which was built by good friend and once team mate Ruaridh Cunningham.
“Most hills that you look at there’s trails on them whether its technical downhill tracks, bridleways or walking paths, you can almost ride every single hill that you can see.” – Mark
We are planning to do a winter series and have already got some really cool episodes lined up so make sure to subscribe and we’ll see you in a few weeks!
Rider: Mark Scott
Video & Words: Nico Turner / Live To Ride
Photography: Kieran Kenney
Sponsor: Santa Cruz
Video: Reece Wallace Flies All Over BC
Taking shuttling to whole new heights.
Video: How a Fabio Wibmer Edit Gets Made
Can you do that one more time?
Mitch Ropelato Goes for an SLC Urban Assault
So many skills.
Video: Step Inside the Audi Nines Bubble
Hold your breath...
Video: At Home with Lewis Buchanan
Flat-out on his Forbidden.
Video: Veronique Sandler Rides her Custom Playground
Lockdown well spent.
Hugo Robenek in WX-13
Mysterious title, clear style.
Joe Breeden Turns Race Mode ON at his Home Track
There being no races doesn't mean you can't race.
Sound off in the comments below!