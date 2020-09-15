Welcome back to Live To Ride, in this episode we conclude our Scotland adventure with Santa Cruz EWS racer Mark Scott. He’s been keeping himself busy riding his new Mega Tower and pushing his physical limits with some huge 8000m days.

Anyone who’s been keeping up to date with the Enduro World Series knows that Mark Scott has been there since the beginning and has only missed one race start. Mark started racing at the age of 11 in the competitive Scottish scene naturally progressing to World Cup level representing the UK as a junior in 2011. The move to Enduro came just two years later when he raced the first ever EWS in Punta Alla.

Photo Credit: Kieran Kenney

We first met Mark up the road in Dunkeld, just an hour and a half north to find some different and diverse riding to his local. But in classic Scottish fashion we were greeted with some predictably wet conditions.

“It’s really good for your race craft and learning to adapt at races, pretty grim to ride all the time.” – Mark Scott

Photo Credit: Kieran Kenney

Life at home in the Tweed Valley consists of bike riding, and an impressive amount of it, over lockdown Mark found himself spending a lot of time on his gravel bike. He did an array of big rides which was topped off by his K2 day, an epic 8,614m 230km ride.

The Tweed Valley is quickly becoming one of the UK’s number one riding destinations and that is for good reason. With trails on every hill Mark was keen to shoot some of the less frequented trails. One of which was built by good friend and once team mate Ruaridh Cunningham.