Video: A Dog’s Life Diaries with Brendan Fairclough and Vinny T

24 minutes of life with the Dog and Vinny

March 2, 2020 By

Go behind the scenes of the latest ‘A Dog’s Life’ episode with Brendan Fairclough and Vinny T,  from the snowy peaks of Chatel to Vinny’s infamous gully tracks in the valleys below.

