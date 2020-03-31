Video: A Dog’s Life Diaries, Ep. 3 South Africa

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

You’ve (hopefully) seen the latest episode of Brendan Fairclough’s antics from the dusty, flat-out tracks of South Africa, so now it’s time to dig into the full experience of making the episode with ‘A Dog’s Life Diaries’.

“Join myself, the crew & Amaury Pierron as we explode some dusty South African tracks on our downhill bikes! This one was FUN!” – Brendan Fairclough

Catch up on ‘A Dog’s Life’:

Episode 1: Madeira

Episode 2: Chatel

Episode 3: South Africa