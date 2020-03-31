Video: A Dog’s Life Diaries, Ep. 3 South Africa
Behind the dust.
You’ve (hopefully) seen the latest episode of Brendan Fairclough’s antics from the dusty, flat-out tracks of South Africa, so now it’s time to dig into the full experience of making the episode with ‘A Dog’s Life Diaries’.
“Join myself, the crew & Amaury Pierron as we explode some dusty South African tracks on our downhill bikes! This one was FUN!” – Brendan Fairclough
Catch up on ‘A Dog’s Life’:
In Case You Missed It
Videos
Video: BAWAVERA feat. Hugo Robenek
Thank goodness this one hit the hard drive before shutdown.
Videos
Fingers Crossed BMX Episode Two
"You can hit anything."
Videos
A Moment of Solitude from Transition Bikes
How do they make such great bikes AND such great videos?
Sound off in the comments below!