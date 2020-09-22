Video: 50to01 Crew Makes Sense of Senseless Jumps

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Sometimes, the best riders build the worst jumps. Or maybe, not the worst but the hardest. Jumps that only they can successfully string together. We pedestrians are the ones making relatively straight, relatively big senders with wide landings and wide margins of error. Meanwhile, the monsters of the 50to01 crew are putting together lines like the one in this video. Pits that are barely longer than a wheelbase and jagged boulder up-boxes. And everything apparently constructed with the manic impatience with which they ride. They don’t make it look easy, but as always, they make it look fun.

