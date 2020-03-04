Video: 20 Years of Winning Mondraker Bikes

“Mondraker is celebrating 20 years since its inception. Two decades of passion, of hard work, of desire. Of innovation, breakthroughs, frustration, determination, resolve and ultimately, pride. Our relentless drive comes from an unquenchable thirst to design the best handling mountain bikes possible; to develop bikes without compromise; to make bikes that make the difference. Bikes that win.

The new video chronicles Mondraker’s history, beginning with founder Miguel Pina bursting out of the starting gate on the Petrol – Mondraker’s first ever DH model, released in 2001. With the unmistakable voice of downhill ex-pro and Red Bull commentator Rob Warner calling the action, viewers are then treated to the 2007 Kaiser and the World Cup winning 2009 Summum Prototype being threaded down the famous descent.

Former European Downhill Champion Markus Pekoll takes over on the 2012 Summum Pro Team, raising the pace and viewers’ pulses, before MS Mondraker’s Laurie Greenland thrashes down the lower slopes on the 2016 Summum WC Special Edition – the bike that famously whitewashed the podium at the 2016 UCI DH World Championships. Greenland, shredding it on the 2020 Summum Carbon Pro Team, completes the blistering run on the rig that brought him his first World Cup Elite race victory at the very same track.” – Mondraker Bikes