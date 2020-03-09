Vaea Verbeeck is 10 years into her professional riding career, but that doesn’t mean she’s plateaued—far from it. The versatile Canadian has three national DH championships under her belt, was the 2019 Queen of Crankworx, participated in the pioneering Formation freeride event at the old Rampage site in Virgin, Utah, and most recently took second place at her first Speed & Style at Crankworx Rotorua Shimano looks at Vaea’s career so far and what’s next in “Still Growing—Make Your Mark.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to BIKE’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.