Vaea Verbeeck is 10 years into her professional riding career, but that doesn’t mean she’s plateaued—far from it. The versatile Canadian has three national DH championships under her belt, was the 2019 Queen of Crankworx, participated in the pioneering Formation freeride event at the old Rampage site in Virgin, Utah, and most recently took second place at her first Speed & Style at Crankworx Rotorua Shimano looks at Vaea’s career so far and what’s next in “Still Growing—Make Your Mark.”
First Ride: Spot Ryve 115
The latest life for Living Link
Fingers Crossed BMX Releases its Debut Episode
Suspension is now transmitting between species
Video: 20 Years of Winning Mondraker Bikes
Two decades of bike history in two minutes
Video: A Monumental Rise to an Unexpected Fall
The Next Chapter of Emil Johansson’s Story
Video: A Dog's Life Diaries with Brendan Fairclough and Vinny T
24 minutes of life with the Dog and Vinny
How Much Money Do Mountain Bikers Actually Make? - Fast Life S3E5
Adressing the elephant in the room
Video: Between The Races, Ep. 4 – Luca Shaw
Small town kid, big boy goals
"A Dog's Life" Ep. 2 - Châtel with Brendan Fairclough and Vincent Tupin
Snowy peaks and loamy steeps with two of the steeziest
