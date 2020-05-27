Two Minutes of Beautiful Noise from Croatia
Inspired by Raw 100, an amateur team captures our favorite feeling
Sebastian Osmanović is probably not a name you know. Nor is Leo Gamboc. But the rider and filmer (respectively) just produced an impressive take on the Red Bull Raw 100 concept. The riding isn’t jaw-dropping or death-defying. It’s just a bit of good shredding, and that suits the Raw 100 approach. As our sport’s soundtrack has mellowed from rap metal to commercial blues rock to contemplative indie, the next natural step is silence. Or rather, the natural sounds of the bike and the earth. Filmed in Vintijan, Pula – Croatia while the city was in the early grips of COVID-19, this little two-minute edit by Gamboc and his Bike Life Productions crew will feel refreshingly familiar. Unless you listen to rap metal while you ride.
