‘TRIBE’ – A Mountain Bike film by Peter Jamison created with the goal of connecting viewers to various riding communities across North America.

tribe macduff
Photo Credit: Peter Jamison
Matt MacDuff.

Starring:
Ethan Nell, DJ Brandt, McClayne Empey, Tom Van Steenbergen, Ian Carpenter, Kade Edwards, Reed Boggs, Jaxson Riddle, Tyler McCaul, Matt Macduff, Brayden Barrett/Hay, Brett Rheeder, David Lieb, Nick Fix, and Aaron Chase.

tribe nell
Photo Credit: Peter Jamison
Ethan Nell.

tribe rheeder
Photo Credit: Peter Jamison
Brett Rheeder.

tribe Riddle
Photo Credit: Peter Jamison
Jaxson Riddle.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation
In Case You Missed It