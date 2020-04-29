Trailer: The Legend of Tommy G
Where in the world is Tommy G? That’s a question on the mind of many riders, including Tomas Lemoine, Brett Rheeder, Casey Brown and the McCaul brothers. The answer is simple: Thomas Genon is in Bike Kingdom Lenzerheide – where the 26-year-old Belgian has been working on a personal story of sorts together with Anthill Films. The 40-second trailer lifts a little bit of the veil on what will definitely be one of the most action-packed mountain bike movies of 2020, which will premiere on May 12th.
Thomas Genon can hardly wait for the release of the main film: “Starring at this movie and seeing all these legends in it, is crazy to me. I have huge respect for each of them. Their appearences also make this film the most fun to watch!”
