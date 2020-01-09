Tour du Mont Thabor

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Manon Carpenter trades race prep for adventure riding in this multi-day tour of the 3,000-meter Mont Thabor in the French Alps. Alongside guide Emily Horridge, Carpenter and crew ride and hike 112 kilometers and 5,052 meters in elevation gain over three days, staying in mountain refuges along the way. Filmed by Laurence Crossman-Emms.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to BIKE’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.