Tour du Mont Thabor

Manon Carpenter Tackles the French Alps' Behemoth

January 9, 2020 By

Manon Carpenter trades race prep for adventure riding in this multi-day tour of the 3,000-meter Mont Thabor in the French Alps. Alongside guide Emily Horridge, Carpenter and crew ride and hike 112 kilometers and 5,052 meters in elevation gain over three days, staying in mountain refuges along the way. Filmed by Laurence Crossman-Emms.

