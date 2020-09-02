Tom Van Steenbergen unleashes an onslaught of creativity both on and off the bike in his most important project to date ‘Wild West’. From unique features to first time tricks, Tom’s creative freedom was let loose like never before. The end result is 2 and a half minutes of Tom’s most ambitious freeride and slopestyle riding to date.
Filmed in Oliver, BC, “Wild West’ is visual representation of Tom’s personality on and off the bike, brought to life by director Calvin Huth. Over a 6 week period of building, testing and experimenting with multiple world firsts tricks, this edit leaves nothing on the table. Having first met in Whistler shooting for dirt diaries, Calvin and Tom had an instant rapport and have sort to work together ever since. ‘Wild West’ is a coming together of their creativity like never before.
“I put everything I had into this project, adidas 5.10 gave me the freedom to make the project I wanted to make and the time I needed to push my riding in the way I knew I could. I’ve put it all out there in ‘Wild West’ and hope that it gets people excited to ride” – Tom Van Steenbergen
Directed by Calvin Huth
Watch more TVS mastery HERE.
A Day in the Woods with Warren Kniss
“He’s the most stylish rider in town.”
The New Slash in a Global Highlight Reel
When "marketing" is just plain rad.
Video: Everywhere is a Bike Park on the Kona Shonky
Freedom to fly.
Video: Loris Vergier Sets Up a Shimano Drivetrain
When racers wrench...
Furloughed // ft Mike 'Jersey' Taylor
One word: creative.
Riding Bikes with RockShox + The Black Collars
The simplest recipe, at the highest level.
Video: The Return of Loam Season w/ Brendan Fairclough
The vlog doggers dig up some treats.
Video: Riding Åre with Manon Carpenter
Manon gets acquainted with some lovely Swedish loam.
Sound off in the comments below!