TIMELESS with AARON GWIN

Aaron Gwin and Clay Porter bring you the first episode of their new series; Timeless, digging deep into the history, character, motivations and absolutely blinding speed of the five-time UCI World Cup downhill overall champion. In Episode 1, ‘Shelter in Place’, Gwin remembers his first days on two wheels, prepares for the upcoming world cup season on his home tracks at Lake Elsinore and Laguna Beach, relives some of his most legendary moments, and reflects on how racing has made him the man he is today. Oh, and he also rides his Intense DH bike extremely quickly, as only Aaron Gwin can do.

Take a few minutes, relax and enjoy a short film from two of the best at their respective crafts in the mountain bike industry. Stay tuned for Episode 2.

Video by Clay Porter.