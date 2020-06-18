We know Emil Johansson as a slopestyle phenom; a young Swede who blasted to a FMB World Tour title, was knocked down by mysterious illness, then rose to the top again. More recently, we saw him try his luck at Red Bull Rampage this past fall, where he overcame expectations as the rookie dirt jumper, and styled and tricked his way cleanly down the mountain. He’s a pleasure to watch on slope bikes and downhill bikes so it’s only natural that he clicks just as well with a trail bike, but until now we hadn’t been given the gift of watching Emil simply flow through the trees.

Thankfully, today is that day. Bike parks in Sweden are open for business, and are at the same time expectedly well-shaped and unexpectedly dry. Emil has grace and flow that most of us can only ever dream about as he bounces, tweaks and rips down the trail, leaving nothing but a quiet cloud of dust hanging in the forest. We don’t know about you, but we’ll be looking forward to more of this.

Through the Trees

Featuring Emil Johansson.

Video by Niklas Wallner.

Photo Credit: Niklas Wallner

To see Emil in his other elements, check out our coverage of Rampage and Joyride.