The new Rocky Mountain Altitude on Vancouver’s North Shore. Words by Rocky Mountain Bicycles:

The North Shore has always been important to us. Whether it’s the technical trails, the generations of riding culture, or the incessant rain that we’ve all grown fond of, the aspects of mountain biking here have helped to inform our product and identity for nearly 40 years. Jesse Melamed on Mount Fromme, Andréane Lanthier Nadeau on Mount Seymour, and Rémi Gauvin on Cypress Mountain.

Three mountains, three riders.

Photo Credit: Margus Riga

“I started my EWS career on the Rocky Mountain Altitude, I won my first EWS on the Altitude, and now I’ve taken this all-new version to the top step of the podium. The Altitude has always been the bike for me, and now that here’s multiple wheelsizes offered, updated geometry, and a ton of attention to detail, I think it’ll once again be a crowd favourite amongst riders everywhere. It’s got everything you need to accomplish your riding goals, and for me that means race winning, lap smashing, all-around mountain bike fun!” – Jesse Melamed

Photo Credit: Margus Riga Photo Credit: Margus Riga Photo Credit: Margus Riga Photo Credit: Margus Riga Photo Credit: Margus Riga

Directed, Written, and Edited by: Liam Mullany

Cinematography: Harrison Mendel, Liam Mullany

Produced by: Liam Mullany & Stephen Matthews

Assistant Camera: Olly Bian

Grip: Renaud Quertainmont

Special Camera Rig: Craig Bullen & Kevin Landry

Motion Graphics: Imperial Post

Motion Designers: Blair Richmond & Kyle James

Colourist: Sam Gilling

Post-production Sound: Keith White Audio

Voiceover: Wade Simmons

Still photography: Margus Riga

Thanks: Jens Klett

Music: “Your Hands (Together) performed by The New Pornographers