Thomas Vanderham’s “This is Home” is Less Shred Edit, More Head Edit
A thoughtful look at where, and who, Vanderham calls home
Usually, looking into the past is a way to make yourself feel old. But the opposite tends to happen when chronicling the story of modern mountain biking. It really hasn’t been that long since the influences of freeride and the legends born out of Western Canada first took hold on our sport. That’s true of Shimano’s latest “This is Home video.” In it, we have a look at where Thomas Vanderham first found mountain biking, and where mountain biking now finds Thomas Vanderham. To help you have a relaxing, contemplative Monday, watch a bit of history, and remember you’re not that old.
