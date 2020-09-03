Trek’s all-star team–Kade Edwards, Florian Nicolai, Casey Brown, Ryan Howard and Brandon Semenuk–take the new Slash out for a rip, culminating in one heckuva global highlight reel.

“The all-new Slash is the trail bike of trail bikes. This long-travel 29er enduro bike is built to be fast, smooth, and fun in the wildest terrain. If your game is enduro, it rips while remaining light and planted on punchy climbs. If you’re into park runs, Slash can deliver laps on laps of rowdy fun.” – Trek Bicycles

Read our first impressions of the new Slash HERE.