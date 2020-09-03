Trek’s all-star team–Kade Edwards, Florian Nicolai, Casey Brown, Ryan Howard and Brandon Semenuk–take the new Slash out for a rip, culminating in one heckuva global highlight reel.
“The all-new Slash is the trail bike of trail bikes. This long-travel 29er enduro bike is built to be fast, smooth, and fun in the wildest terrain. If your game is enduro, it rips while remaining light and planted on punchy climbs. If you’re into park runs, Slash can deliver laps on laps of rowdy fun.” – Trek Bicycles
Read our first impressions of the new Slash HERE.
A Day in the Woods with Warren Kniss
“He’s the most stylish rider in town.”
Video: Everywhere is a Bike Park on the Kona Shonky
Freedom to fly.
Video: Loris Vergier Sets Up a Shimano Drivetrain
When racers wrench...
Tom Van Steenbergen Ups the Ante in 'Wild West'
TVS and Calvin Huth reimagine the rules.
Furloughed // ft Mike 'Jersey' Taylor
One word: creative.
Riding Bikes with RockShox + The Black Collars
The simplest recipe, at the highest level.
Video: The Return of Loam Season w/ Brendan Fairclough
The vlog doggers dig up some treats.
Video: Riding Åre with Manon Carpenter
Manon gets acquainted with some lovely Swedish loam.
Sound off in the comments below!