BIKE Senior Photographer Sterling Lorence’s photography has inspired riders all over the world to travel into the woods on two wheels. His unrelenting search for the perfect mountain bike shot continues with the Anthill crew on the set of Return to Earth. Episode 5 of Return to Earth TV digs into the backstory and process of the lensman himself; from the early days defining freeride on the North Shore to an evening creating a masterpiece image with Brett Rheeder in Utah.

Photo Credit: Sterling Lorence / Anthill Films

Head to http://watch.outsidetv.com/ to download the FREE Outside TV App and watch the full episode of ‘The Lensman’.

Want more Sterl? Check out his edition of ‘For the Love of Trails’ HERE.