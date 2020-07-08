BIKE Senior Photographer Sterling Lorence’s photography has inspired riders all over the world to travel into the woods on two wheels. His unrelenting search for the perfect mountain bike shot continues with the Anthill crew on the set of Return to Earth. Episode 5 of Return to Earth TV digs into the backstory and process of the lensman himself; from the early days defining freeride on the North Shore to an evening creating a masterpiece image with Brett Rheeder in Utah.
Head to http://watch.outsidetv.com/ to download the FREE Outside TV App and watch the full episode of ‘The Lensman’.
Want more Sterl? Check out his edition of ‘For the Love of Trails’ HERE.
Three Years Building a $12M Trail in the New Zealand Bush
Born from tragedy, but leaving a beautiful legacy.
Video: Ride With the Swedes in Mountain Bike Paradise
A singular stylish Swede, in this case.
Video: Giant Factory Gravity Team Pinned in Lousa
So prepared for a very busy summer of not racing.
Video: Tom van Steenbergen RAW
Big moves on the big bike.
Video: Powered by Pies with Elliot Heap
Manuals, lanuals, whips and manuals--Heap has them on automatic.
Video: Backyard Sessions w/ Ratboy and the Waves Crew
Need we say more?
Video: Flowy Freeride in 'Surfing in Utah' with Alan Mandel
Good times only.
Sound off in the comments below!