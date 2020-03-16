The Grand Finale – Fast Life S3, E7

One race, with everything on the line.

March 16, 2020 By

The Grand Finale – Fast Life Season 3, Episode 7. It all comes down to this. With one race remaining everything is still to play for Loïc Bruni and Kate Courtney. Both are in contention for the title, but locking it in means delivering when the pressure is at its highest.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation
In Case You Missed It