This stuff is at the leading edge of drivetrain technology and bike geeks love us some gear. That’s part of it for a lot of us. Why do we want XX1 over X01 when there’s no common sense reason to spend the extra money? Because it’s the top-of-the-line. It costs more so it must be better, right? Yeah … it’s not, but get it anyway because top-of-the-line disease is real for some of us. And when something like SRAM AXS comes out, it flares up big time. But is AXS worth the up charge? Well, here’s what’s cool about it:

AXS cuts the cockpit clutter in half. If you go for the whole shebang (shifting and dropper post) you’re left with just two brake lines. It’s amazingly clean and tidy. That matters in varying degrees depending on who you are. Travis Engel, Bike’s gear editor, could not care less about tidiness. He does not concern himself with aesthetic details. I on the other hand, arguably care too much about that stuff. Just the fact that AXS cleans up my cockpit automatically makes it very appealing to me.

Setup is actually a breeze. I mean, it seems like it should be. There are no cable to run after all. But you never know. Maybe pairing is a pain or adjustment isn’t intuitive. But it’s all quite simple. Reading the installation instructions took me longer than actually setting it up and adjusting it. And if barrel cable-tension adjusters confuse you, you’ll love adjusting AXS. You just put in it adjustment mode and click the shifter button in the direction you want it to shift faster.

It shifts better than mechanical. Not massively better, but it is noticeable. First, there’s the ergonomics of the shifter, or what SRAM calls the controller. It’s basically a rocker switch. Place your thumb on the button and rock it slightly up or down to make shifts. Direction is customizable via the AXS app, which by the way, is not needed for the parts to be used or, for that matter, initialized or set up. Overall shift speed is still the job of chain and cassette interface and varies depending on cadence, but the speed at which the derailleur itself moves is faster than your thumb (or a mechanical derailleur’s return spring) can pull cable. Plus, cable friction is not an issue with AXS. While mechanical systems experience the slow creep of friction, the AXS wireless network doesn’t. Accuracy is improved as well. It’ll hit the exact same spots every time. If you give the button three rapid clicks, the derailleur will shift three cogs. It won’t get caught between gears and it won’t hesitate.