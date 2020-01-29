Photo Credit: KATIE LOZANCICH / TETON GRAVITY RESEARCH

Thanks to a new collaboration with legendary director Jeremy Grant, Teton Gravity Research is excited to present their second feature-length mountain bike film: ACCOMPLICE. With Grant’s experience from directing classics like Where the Trail Ends and North of Nightfall, TGR has brought to the stage a new vision that follows some of the sport’s most progressive riders across the globe.

Join TGR on a cinematic journey starring Graham Agassiz, Nico Vink, Kurt Sorge, Garett Buehler, Andreu Lacondeguy, Hannah Bergemann, Veronique Sandler, Cameron Zink, Tom van Steenbergen, Ethan Nell, Jaxson Riddle, Paul Basagoitia, Carson Storch, Cam McCaul, Tyler McCaul, Erik Fedko, and Brandon Semenuk. Official trailer coming soon.

#TGRaccomplice

Full film coming Spring 2020. Stay tuned for more info.