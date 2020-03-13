Tea & Biscuits — A mountain bike film capturing the current scene at its core, from the big dogs to the unknown senders and up ‘n’ coming future shredders. Presented by Misspent Summers.
There is nothing quite like a good cup of tea and a top-notch biscuit — brewed properly and served deliciously. Before piling into a rutty, muddy, chaotic mountain bike track.
But don’t be fooled, this is a film that lets the riding take centre stage. Expect wild, raw action filmed in a classic British handheld, gritty manner. Some of mountain biking’s biggest names and most underrated shredders will tear corners to pieces, boost jumps, slash through muck and mud and let it all out for the camera.
Supported by the good folk at Nukeproof Bikes and Hope Technology.
WIN a special edition Tea & Biscuits x BTR Trail Tool: misspentsummers.com/teaandbiscuits
Directed, shot, produced and edited — Tom Caldwell
Production, marketing — James McKnight, Ben Winder
Photography — Isac Paddock, Chris Greenwood, Will Brignal, Ben Winder, Tom Caldwell
Logo design — Tom Bunney
A massive thank you to all riders involved. A big thank you to — Revolution Bike Park, Paul Scholfield, Dan Brown, Dyfi Bike Park, Matt Caldwell, Will Brignal, Rob Sherratt and Rachael Walker.
