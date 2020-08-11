Joël Ducrot grew up in Switzerland but moved to Canada six years ago. He lives now in Squamish, a reference for mountain bikers with probably some of the best riding at his doorstep. Ben Walker gave him the opportunity to come back and check for himself what changed over the last few years, what Nico Vink built and see what Châtel Bike Park has to offer.
In Case You Missed It
Videos
Brandon Semenuk Hucks his Trail Bike in "Cascade"
When a normal bike meets paranormal skill
Videos
Not Far From Home w/ Iago Garay: Basque Country
Surfing trails with Garay, Layos and Basque MTB
Videos
Video: Fern Surfing with Max McCulloch
A beautifully self-shot edit.
Videos
From The Ash || Nico Vink
An absolutely all-time segment from Ryan Gibb.
Videos
Solace - Braydon Bringhurst One-Ups Himself Again
The simple joy of riding bikes, just done ridiculously well.
Videos
Video: Joe Smith - Raw from the Door
Flying loam.
Videos
Video: Opening Day at Ride Kanuga with Neko Mulally
Lucky you, East Coasters.
Videos
Rémy Métallier Drops Rocks, Jaws
Oh, so THAT'S how you're supposed to ride Squamish
Sound off in the comments below!