Joël Ducrot grew up in Switzerland but moved to Canada six years ago. He lives now in Squamish, a reference for mountain bikers with probably some of the best riding at his doorstep. Ben Walker gave him the opportunity to come back and check for himself what changed over the last few years, what Nico Vink built and see what Châtel Bike Park has to offer.

joel ducrot chatel
Photo Credit: ShapeRideShoot

