Meet Hylton Turvey, a trail builder who finds inspiration in the shape of the land itself. When the earth speaks, Hylton Turvey listens, taking the time and care to carve trails in South Africa in a way that honors her presence. Soil Searching founder, Fanie Kok, shares this intimate profile of the quiet craftsman; a man who has a true connection with the land he builds upon.

See the Whole Story: http://bit.ly/soil-searching

Photo Credit: Specialized Bicycles Photo Credit: Specialized Bicycles Photo Credit: Specialized Bicycles Photo Credit: Specialized Bicycles

More from ‘Soil Searching’:

Mountain Guardian