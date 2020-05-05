Meet Hylton Turvey, a trail builder who finds inspiration in the shape of the land itself. When the earth speaks, Hylton Turvey listens, taking the time and care to carve trails in South Africa in a way that honors her presence. Soil Searching founder, Fanie Kok, shares this intimate profile of the quiet craftsman; a man who has a true connection with the land he builds upon.
See the Whole Story: http://bit.ly/soil-searching
More from ‘Soil Searching’:
In Case You Missed It
Videos
Fabio Wibmer "Working" From Home
Unsafe social distancing
Videos
'Accomplice' Athlete Edits: Ethan Nell
Anything for that Rampage "W".
Videos
Video: 'Forward' With Casey Brown
A study in resilience and progression.
Videos
'Accomplice' Athlete Edits: Andreu Lacondeguy
Freeride family reunion.
Videos
Jaxson Riddle: Young and Hungry
"Riding [Rampage lines] solo is scary, but you gotta do what you g ...
Videos
Becoming Ruby | Inclusion, Bikes and Hand-Drawn Heroes
Identity, strength, leadership, and inspiration.
Videos
Video: Riding Santa Barbara's Seafront Backcountry
The glory of a weekend.
Videos
Full Travel: GT's Suspension Development Story Ep. 1
Travel back in time.
Sound off in the comments below!