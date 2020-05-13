What if you dream of riding renowned trails, but you aren’t lucky enough to live in a mountain biking mecca?

Caio Suzarte and Eduardo Arruda know — you build your own.

Passion. Caio Suzarte and Eduardo Arruda are absolutely drenched in it. The two trail builders from Brazil are passionate in their conviction that bikes are more than just playthings, and that riding can change your life and the world for the better.

Growing up in different parts of this vast country, both builders were nonetheless connected by a shared conviction that life should amount to more than climbing out of bed each morning and trundling off to work to earn a paycheck. Caio and Eduardo wanted to live and breathe consciously, to connect every day to the soul of things. And they both saw trails and mountain bikes as the key to it all.

The two riders would soon help one another carve that dream into reality. But first, it would require learning to build trails, learning how to make mountain bike videos, and inspiring others to ride. When all was said and done, Caio and Eduardo would ultimately create the setting for a cultural shift in Brazil. One that gave new meaning to riding mountain bikes.

Photo Credit: Specialized Bicycles Photo Credit: Specialized Bicycles Photo Credit: Specialized Bicycles

