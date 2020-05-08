She’s Out There – From Stockholm to Sweet Singletrack
Sharing the love.
“Sporty chic style, Fika and vikings may come to mind when you think of the Stockholm, but mountain biking likely isn’t high on that list. Think again. The trails resting on the doorstep of the city weaving through the woods to lakes and wetlands leave little to be desired. Even so, many city dwellers find it challenging to make the leap from the spin studio to the trail. We caught up with the founder of She Rides, Jessica Claren and local riders and racers Elna Dahlstrand, Hanna Näslund, & Marika Wagner who are helping people make the transition.” – Scott Sports
