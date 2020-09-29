“Our friends at the Châtel Bike Park have recently cut in a World Cup Level DH track. Join the Scott DH Factory and other heavy hitters from the World Cup as they lay first tracks on this full on track!

With World Champs around the corner, this was the ideal time to put in some final testing for several World Cup teams."-Scott Sports Photo Credit: @chatel_officiel / @lambert.meyer