Rémy Métallier Drops Rocks, Jaws
Oh, so THAT'S how you're supposed to ride Squamish
Every once in a while a 12-second video will take Instagram by storm, featuring some sort of previously impossible gap through or over a section of trail that many of us would prefer our tires stay safely glued to, if we’d ride it at all. But they’re often just novelties. Stunt acts and freak shows that usually don’t look like fun and don’t look like they’ll ever be done again. But that’s not how Rémy Métallier would handle it. Today, he released a video that is full of these logic-defying drops and gaps staged throughout the many iconic rock rolls in Squamish, B.C.. Watch the DH legend take a trail bike and a half lid and make us all feel like ants among giants.
Video: Joe Smith - Raw from the Door
Flying loam.
Video: Opening Day at Ride Kanuga with Neko Mulally
Lucky you, East Coasters.
Video: GT Factory Racing gets the Band Back Together
Team camp before going back racing, maybe hopefully.
Joel Anderson and Conor Macfarlane Go Big on Goodyear
New additions to the Goodyear Wingfoot Alliance.
