Rémy Métallier Drops Rocks, Jaws

Every once in a while a 12-second video will take Instagram by storm, featuring some sort of previously impossible gap through or over a section of trail that many of us would prefer our tires stay safely glued to, if we’d ride it at all. But they’re often just novelties. Stunt acts and freak shows that usually don’t look like fun and don’t look like they’ll ever be done again. But that’s not how Rémy Métallier would handle it. Today, he released a video that is full of these logic-defying drops and gaps staged throughout the many iconic rock rolls in Squamish, B.C.. Watch the DH legend take a trail bike and a half lid and make us all feel like ants among giants.

