Rathkamp, Beerten & Keene Go Fast on the Epic Evo

Somewhere in the mountains of Southern California, the new Specialized Epic Evo has been let out to play. Spencer Rathkamp, Anneke Beerten and Curtis Keene get loose on a joyride with the new sorta-race, sorta-trail bike from Specialized

As Spencer says, “Words associated with Epic Evo–‘KOM’, ‘fast’, ‘sick’, ‘dope.'” Click play above and watch it fly.

Photo Credit: Specialized