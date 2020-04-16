Race Against the Machine – Martin Maes vs. Camera Drone

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Some of the most impressive mountain bike footage taken over the past decade has been captured by drones. They are a powerful ally in film and photography. But there’s a hidden rivalry in that relationship. Each activity has a racing division, and the nature of racers is … well, it’s to race. So, the folks at GT picked their champion, Martin Maes to go up against an unnamed drone pilot. Each participant got a few runs, and then they dropped the tape. Spoiler alert: This video names Maes as the winner, but it’s not official until the World Air Sports Federation weighs in.

