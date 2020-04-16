Race Against the Machine – Martin Maes vs. Camera Drone
A John Henry for our generation
Some of the most impressive mountain bike footage taken over the past decade has been captured by drones. They are a powerful ally in film and photography. But there’s a hidden rivalry in that relationship. Each activity has a racing division, and the nature of racers is … well, it’s to race. So, the folks at GT picked their champion, Martin Maes to go up against an unnamed drone pilot. Each participant got a few runs, and then they dropped the tape. Spoiler alert: This video names Maes as the winner, but it’s not official until the World Air Sports Federation weighs in.
