Before everything was turned upside down and our lives went into lockdown, Kyle Jameson, Damon Iwanaga, and Christian Rigal made a break for the loamy forests of the Oregon coast. They spent a weekend cutting trail on private DH tracks, riding, shooting, and laughing way too much.
Even though things are not back to normal yet, this video has us heading out the door to ride the local loops while daydreaming of road trips to new zones and nailing the perfect corner as we chase our friends down the tail.
This would not be possible without the generous support of Josh and Aric Venti who own the beautiful land and hosted the guys during the trip.
Video: Christian Rigal
Song: Mind Field
Artist: Flaural
Album: Over Imaginary Cigarettes- EP
Accomplice - The Official Trailer for TGR's New Feature Film
All that the bike does for us, and more.
Bike Parks Are Back: Fabio Wibmer & Vali Höll in Saalbach
Style and speed unleashed.
Video: Revisit Crankworx Rotorua with Luca Cometti
Ah, the good ol' days...
Video: R-Dog Goes All Day in Queenstown
No stopping a hungry dog.
Joe Barnes Rips for Fish and Chips
Dust in Scotland?!
Video: Nico Vink is a Trail Master at La Fenasosa Bike Park
The sculptor dances through his creations.
Video: Cody Kelley on E
Riding electric like it's acoustic.
Sound off in the comments below!