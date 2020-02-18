Robots are taking our jobs, artificial intelligence can beat the best chess player in the world, and 3D printers can pretty turn any idea into reality if the code is right. If you’re looking for a premier custom painted helmet, though, you’ll want to find a bone fide human being, and there is perhaps no better collection of dedicated helmet heads than at the Troy Lee Designs paint shop in Corona, California. Craftsmen one and all, the occupants of the art and color packed barn at the TLD headquarters come from backgrounds of sign painting, truck detailing, racing and more, but all share steady hands, patience, attention to detail and a love for two wheels that drives them to create the preeminent personal paint jobs in the worlds of bicycles, moto and auto racing.
Alongside the launch of the new D4 helmet, I had the opportunity to spend some time in the TLD Paint Shop, and get an exclusive look at the hand-made artistic mastery that goes into each custom helmet. With paint brushes, airbrushes and a lot of masking tape, these masters turn dreams into wearable art.
I left the paint shop (in a small amount of awe, I might add) while the helmet was still taped, raw, and awaiting a few final finishing touches. It looked at home there in the paint shop; “just” another piece in the pile of helmets these gentlemen work on every week. When I pulled the finished product out of the bag a few days later, however, this custom D4 stood on its own as a piece of art.
