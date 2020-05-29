Ode to Joyride: Nine Years of Winning Runs

The crown jewel of the Crankworx series is Crankworx Whistler. And the crown jewel of that crown jewel is Red Bull Joyride. And if that weren’t enough of a challenge for whoever puts all these jewels in all these crowns, there’s always a winner of Red Bull Joyride. At least Brandon Semenuk has made sizing those crowns a little easier. Most of them are on his head.

Watch the evolution of the runs, the course and the crowds in this 2011 thru 2019 retrospective on Red Bull Joyride, and get ready for it to reset in 2021