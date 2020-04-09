Norco’s William Robert Glows in the Dark
A private Parisian paradise that could outsell Dirt Merchant
This is one of those edits where the riding is sharing the spotlight with the trail. Both are top-notch, but you’ll want to watch it twice. Once to follow the impeccable flow of Norco team freerider, William Robert, and again to study the sculpture he’s made in the earth. And really, it’s only three minutes so why not watch it twice more.
In Case You Missed It
Videos
Video: Theo Erlangsen - One Run in Tokai
Rough and raw.
Videos
Video: Madison Saracen 2020 Team Launch - Lockdown Edition
Danny does deadpan.
Videos
Video: Four-Year-Old Takes You Through Her Adventure-Ready Backpack
Don't forget the bubbles.
Videos
Video: Sound of Speed with Pedro Burns
Chilean pride.
Sound off in the comments below!