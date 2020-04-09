Norco’s William Robert Glows in the Dark

A private Parisian paradise that could outsell Dirt Merchant

April 9, 2020 By

This is one of those edits where the riding is sharing the spotlight with the trail. Both are top-notch, but you’ll want to watch it twice. Once to follow the impeccable flow of Norco team freerider, William Robert, and again to study the sculpture he’s made in the earth. And really, it’s only three minutes so why not watch it twice more.

