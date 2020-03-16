Moto Trials And Bike Trials Go Head to Head

Moto-trials legend, Tony Bou and Scott athlete Antoine Buffart play a game of BIKE

March 16, 2020 By

If you haven’t seen what the leading edge of motorcycle trials athletes are capable of lately, Scott Bikes is here to give you a taste. Worldwide trials phenomenon, Tony Bou just partnered with Scott Bikes to help fill his off-season activities. Scott figured it’d be a good opportunity to pit him against their in-house bicycle trials expert, Antoine Buffart. If you’re not familiar, playing BIKE is like playing HORSE in basketball. The first player sets the bar with a certain shot (or trick in this case) and the second player has to match it or they get a letter. The first one to spell out BIKE loses. Care to place any bets?

