Moto Trials And Bike Trials Go Head to Head

If you haven’t seen what the leading edge of motorcycle trials athletes are capable of lately, Scott Bikes is here to give you a taste. Worldwide trials phenomenon, Tony Bou just partnered with Scott Bikes to help fill his off-season activities. Scott figured it’d be a good opportunity to pit him against their in-house bicycle trials expert, Antoine Buffart. If you’re not familiar, playing BIKE is like playing HORSE in basketball. The first player sets the bar with a certain shot (or trick in this case) and the second player has to match it or they get a letter. The first one to spell out BIKE loses. Care to place any bets?

